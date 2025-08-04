Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: COMM, AEO, UNH

August 04, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CommScope Holding Co Inc (Symbol: COMM), where a total of 102,647 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 229.5% of COMM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 14,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of COMM. Below is a chart showing COMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO) saw options trading volume of 177,842 contracts, representing approximately 17.8 million underlying shares or approximately 147% of AEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 14,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AEO. Below is a chart showing AEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 241,393 contracts, representing approximately 24.1 million underlying shares or approximately 139.8% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 11,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COMM options, AEO options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
