Notable Monday Option Activity: COMM, AEO, UNH

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO) saw options trading volume of 177,842 contracts, representing approximately 17.8 million underlying shares or approximately 147% of AEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 14,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AEO. Below is a chart showing AEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 241,393 contracts, representing approximately 24.1 million underlying shares or approximately 139.8% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 11,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COMM options, AEO options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
