Notable Monday Option Activity: COIN, XOM, PZZA

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 85,358 contracts, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares or approximately 65% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 9,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 987,900 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) saw options trading volume of 7,900 contracts, representing approximately 790,000 underlying shares or approximately 64% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,700 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
