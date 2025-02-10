Notable Monday Option Activity: COIN, NET, SPCE

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 31,775 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.4% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring February 14, 2025, with 2,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,300 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE) saw options trading volume of 16,824 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 78.8% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 5,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 588,900 underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COIN options, NET options, or SPCE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: BGT Dividend History
Institutional Holders of PPHI
SAH Next Dividend Date
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.