Notable Monday Option Activity: COIN, NET, SPCE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total of 65,790 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.2% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025 , with 3,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,400 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 31,775 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.4% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring February 14, 2025, with 2,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,300 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE) saw options trading volume of 16,824 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 78.8% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 5,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 588,900 underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

