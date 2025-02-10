News & Insights

Markets
COIN

Notable Monday Option Activity: COIN, NET, SPCE

February 10, 2025 — 03:36 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total of 65,790 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.2% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 3,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,400 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 31,775 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.4% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring February 14, 2025, with 2,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,300 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE) saw options trading volume of 16,824 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 78.8% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 5,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 588,900 underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COIN options, NET options, or SPCE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BGT Dividend History
 Institutional Holders of PPHI
 SAH Next Dividend Date

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
BGT Dividend History-> Institutional Holders of PPHI-> SAH Next Dividend Date-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COIN
NET
SPCE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.