Notable Monday Option Activity: COF, SWTX, CRUS

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SWTX) options are showing a volume of 12,210 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of SWTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,300 underlying shares of SWTX. Below is a chart showing SWTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cirrus Logic Inc (Symbol: CRUS) options are showing a volume of 2,888 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 288,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of CRUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 651,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,400 underlying shares of CRUS. Below is a chart showing CRUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
