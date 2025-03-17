Notable Monday Option Activity: COF, SWTX, CRUS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total volume of 20,579 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 2,908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,800 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SWTX) options are showing a volume of 12,210 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of SWTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,300 underlying shares of SWTX. Below is a chart showing SWTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cirrus Logic Inc (Symbol: CRUS) options are showing a volume of 2,888 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 288,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of CRUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 651,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,400 underlying shares of CRUS. Below is a chart showing CRUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COF options, SWTX options, or CRUS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

