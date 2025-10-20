Notable Monday Option Activity: CLF, SSTK, ALGN

Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK) options are showing a volume of 1,771 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 177,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.8% of SSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 281,895 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,000 underlying shares of SSTK. Below is a chart showing SSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 7,560 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 756,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.8% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,600 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
