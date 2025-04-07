Notable Monday Option Activity: CHDN, SCHW, LMND

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN), where a total of 2,833 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 283,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.3% of CHDN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 685,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 1,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,000 underlying shares of CHDN. Below is a chart showing CHDN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) options are showing a volume of 43,215 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 9,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 982,100 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 7,129 contracts, representing approximately 712,900 underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31.50 strike call option expiring April 11, 2025, with 880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,000 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31.50 strike highlighted in orange:

