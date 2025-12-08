Notable Monday Option Activity: CFLT, WVE, MSTR

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (Symbol: WVE) options are showing a volume of 33,638 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 137.8% of WVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 4,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 455,900 underlying shares of WVE. Below is a chart showing WVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 269,527 contracts, representing approximately 27.0 million underlying shares or approximately 126% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 20,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
