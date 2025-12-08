Notable Monday Option Activity: CFLT, WVE, MSTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Confluent Inc (Symbol: CFLT), where a total volume of 93,192 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 175.3% of CFLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 16,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CFLT. Below is a chart showing CFLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (Symbol: WVE) options are showing a volume of 33,638 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 137.8% of WVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 4,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 455,900 underlying shares of WVE. Below is a chart showing WVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 269,527 contracts, representing approximately 27.0 million underlying shares or approximately 126% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 20,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CFLT options, WVE options, or MSTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.