Notable Monday Option Activity: CF, TGT, VLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF), where a total volume of 11,443 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.6% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 1,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,500 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 31,024 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 571,600 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 12,095 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,400 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

