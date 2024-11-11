News & Insights

Markets
CELH

Notable Monday Option Activity: CELH, IBKR, UUUU

November 11, 2024 — 03:30 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH), where a total volume of 46,398 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.7% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,900 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR) options are showing a volume of 5,055 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 505,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of IBKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of IBKR. Below is a chart showing IBKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU) options are showing a volume of 22,211 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of UUUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 15,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of UUUU. Below is a chart showing UUUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CELH options, IBKR options, or UUUU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Gold Dividend Stocks
 ETFs Holding POT
 ETFs Holding BKCC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Gold Dividend Stocks -> ETFs Holding POT -> ETFs Holding BKCC -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CELH
IBKR
UUUU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.