Notable Monday Option Activity: CELH, IBKR, UUUU

Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR) options are showing a volume of 5,055 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 505,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of IBKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of IBKR. Below is a chart showing IBKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU) options are showing a volume of 22,211 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of UUUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 15,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of UUUU. Below is a chart showing UUUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
