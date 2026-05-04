Markets
CELC

Notable Monday Option Activity: CELC, XRX, FWRD

May 04, 2026 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Celcuity Inc (Symbol: CELC), where a total volume of 10,937 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 131.2% of CELC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 833,695 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,500 underlying shares of CELC. Below is a chart showing CELC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX) saw options trading volume of 65,763 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 95.2% of XRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1.50 strike put option expiring October 16, 2026, with 11,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of XRX. Below is a chart showing XRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD) saw options trading volume of 5,320 contracts, representing approximately 532,000 underlying shares or approximately 91% of FWRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 584,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,400 underlying shares of FWRD. Below is a chart showing FWRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CELC options, XRX options, or FWRD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Jeremy Grantham
 Funds Holding BGC
 George Soros Stock Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Jeremy Grantham-> Funds Holding BGC-> George Soros Stock Picks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CELC
XRX
FWRD

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