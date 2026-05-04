Notable Monday Option Activity: CELC, XRX, FWRD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Celcuity Inc (Symbol: CELC), where a total volume of 10,937 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 131.2% of CELC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 833,695 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 3,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,500 underlying shares of CELC. Below is a chart showing CELC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX) saw options trading volume of 65,763 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 95.2% of XRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1.50 strike put option expiring October 16, 2026, with 11,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of XRX. Below is a chart showing XRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD) saw options trading volume of 5,320 contracts, representing approximately 532,000 underlying shares or approximately 91% of FWRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 584,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,400 underlying shares of FWRD. Below is a chart showing FWRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CELC options, XRX options, or FWRD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.