Notable Monday Option Activity: CE, COST, AMZN

March 24, 2025 — 03:07 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE), where a total volume of 47,677 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96.9% of CE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 26,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of CE. Below is a chart showing CE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 25,854 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.4% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $950 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 1,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $950 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 436,449 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 43.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.8% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 52,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

