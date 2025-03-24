Notable Monday Option Activity: CE, COST, AMZN

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 25,854 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.4% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $950 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 1,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $950 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 436,449 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 43.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.8% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 52,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CE options, COST options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: GFX YTD Return
Institutional Holders of BETE
Institutional Holders of CIIG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.