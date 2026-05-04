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CDNS

Notable Monday Option Activity: CDNS, LVS, ETN

May 04, 2026 — 02:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS), where a total volume of 23,609 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.3% of CDNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 10,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CDNS. Below is a chart showing CDNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 36,639 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 84.9% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 19,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN) options are showing a volume of 10,325 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of ETN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,100 underlying shares of ETN. Below is a chart showing ETN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CDNS options, LVS options, or ETN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Canada Stock Channel
 IWP shares outstanding history
 Utilities Dividend Stock List

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Canada Stock Channel-> IWP shares outstanding history-> Utilities Dividend Stock List-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CDNS
LVS
ETN

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