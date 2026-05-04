Notable Monday Option Activity: CDNS, LVS, ETN

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 36,639 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 84.9% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 19,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN) options are showing a volume of 10,325 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of ETN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,100 underlying shares of ETN. Below is a chart showing ETN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CDNS options, LVS options, or ETN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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