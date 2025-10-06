Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: CCL, TH, EBAY

October 06, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL), where a total volume of 111,341 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.1% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) options are showing a volume of 1,711 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 171,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 398,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) options are showing a volume of 24,838 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 6,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 633,600 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CCL options, TH options, or EBAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
