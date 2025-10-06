Notable Monday Option Activity: CCL, TH, EBAY

Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) options are showing a volume of 1,711 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 171,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 398,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) options are showing a volume of 24,838 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 6,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 633,600 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
