Notable Monday Option Activity: CCL, TH, EBAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL), where a total volume of 111,341 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.1% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 10,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) options are showing a volume of 1,711 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 171,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 398,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) options are showing a volume of 24,838 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 6,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 633,600 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CCL options, TH options, or EBAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.