CAVA

Notable Monday Option Activity: CAVA, CELH, YEXT

August 18, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA), where a total of 37,282 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 9,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 910,500 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 43,333 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 29, 2025, with 2,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,900 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Yext Inc (Symbol: YEXT) saw options trading volume of 3,519 contracts, representing approximately 351,900 underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of YEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 593,670 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 766 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,600 underlying shares of YEXT. Below is a chart showing YEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

