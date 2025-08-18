Notable Monday Option Activity: CAVA, CELH, YEXT

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 43,333 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 29, 2025, with 2,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,900 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Yext Inc (Symbol: YEXT) saw options trading volume of 3,519 contracts, representing approximately 351,900 underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of YEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 593,670 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 766 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,600 underlying shares of YEXT. Below is a chart showing YEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
