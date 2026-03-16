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CARR

Notable Monday Option Activity: CARR, LW, SNDK

March 16, 2026 — 01:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR), where a total volume of 42,998 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.8% of CARR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 21,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of CARR. Below is a chart showing CARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) options are showing a volume of 16,008 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.3% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 14,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK) options are showing a volume of 115,376 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.1% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,300 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CARR options, LW options, or SNDK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Consumer Goods Dividend Stock List
 PIKE Historical Stock Prices
 Joel Greenblatt Stock Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Consumer Goods Dividend Stock List-> PIKE Historical Stock Prices-> Joel Greenblatt Stock Picks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CARR
LW
SNDK

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