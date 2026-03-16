Notable Monday Option Activity: CARR, LW, SNDK

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) options are showing a volume of 16,008 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.3% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 14,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK) options are showing a volume of 115,376 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.1% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,300 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CARR options, LW options, or SNDK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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