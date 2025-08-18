Markets
CAR

Notable Monday Option Activity: CAR, AAPL, APLD

August 18, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total volume of 9,360 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 936,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.3% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 461,900 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 480,216 contracts, representing approximately 48.0 million underlying shares or approximately 75.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 63.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 32,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD) options are showing a volume of 207,060 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.3% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 16,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CAR options, AAPL options, or APLD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding CCI
 Funds Holding INPH
 XLS Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding CCI-> Funds Holding INPH-> XLS Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CAR
AAPL
APLD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.