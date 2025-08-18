Notable Monday Option Activity: CAR, AAPL, APLD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total volume of 9,360 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 936,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.3% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 4,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 461,900 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 480,216 contracts, representing approximately 48.0 million underlying shares or approximately 75.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 63.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 32,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD) options are showing a volume of 207,060 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.3% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 16,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

