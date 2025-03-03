Notable Monday Option Activity: BZH, AMD, MARA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (Symbol: BZH), where a total volume of 5,659 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 565,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.5% of BZH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 694,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 5,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 553,600 underlying shares of BZH. Below is a chart showing BZH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 336,889 contracts, representing approximately 33.7 million underlying shares or approximately 80.3% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring March 07, 2025, with 13,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 258,092 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.7% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 15,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

