Notable Monday Option Activity: BZH, AMD, MARA

March 03, 2025 — 03:21 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (Symbol: BZH), where a total volume of 5,659 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 565,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.5% of BZH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 694,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 553,600 underlying shares of BZH. Below is a chart showing BZH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 336,889 contracts, representing approximately 33.7 million underlying shares or approximately 80.3% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring March 07, 2025, with 13,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 258,092 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.7% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 15,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BZH options, AMD options, or MARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
