Notable Monday Option Activity: BZH, AMD, MARA

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 336,889 contracts, representing approximately 33.7 million underlying shares or approximately 80.3% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring March 07, 2025, with 13,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 258,092 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.7% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 15,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BZH options, AMD options, or MARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Stocks with Recent Secondaries That Hedge Funds Are Selling
Institutional Holders of NBBK
Funds Holding HEJD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.