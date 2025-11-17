Notable Monday Option Activity: BWA, SLG, OWL

SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) options are showing a volume of 9,440 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 944,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.9% of SLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of SLG. Below is a chart showing SLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL) options are showing a volume of 107,771 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.6% of OWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 27,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of OWL. Below is a chart showing OWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
