Markets
BWA

Notable Monday Option Activity: BWA, SLG, OWL

November 17, 2025 — 03:38 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA), where a total volume of 20,438 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.9% of BWA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BWA. Below is a chart showing BWA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) options are showing a volume of 9,440 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 944,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.9% of SLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of SLG. Below is a chart showing SLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL) options are showing a volume of 107,771 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.6% of OWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 27,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of OWL. Below is a chart showing OWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BWA options, SLG options, or OWL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MRK shares outstanding history
 Funds Holding FLQD
 Funds Holding SBET

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MRK shares outstanding history-> Funds Holding FLQD-> Funds Holding SBET-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BWA
SLG
OWL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.