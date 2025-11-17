Notable Monday Option Activity: BWA, SLG, OWL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA), where a total volume of 20,438 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.9% of BWA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 10,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BWA. Below is a chart showing BWA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) options are showing a volume of 9,440 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 944,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.9% of SLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of SLG. Below is a chart showing SLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL) options are showing a volume of 107,771 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.6% of OWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 27,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of OWL. Below is a chart showing OWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BWA options, SLG options, or OWL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.