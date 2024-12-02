News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: BURL, MCD, FLNG

December 02, 2024 — 03:30 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), where a total of 4,379 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 437,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.1% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,400 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 13,113 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 1,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,300 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG) saw options trading volume of 1,807 contracts, representing approximately 180,700 underlying shares or approximately 43% of FLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 420,040 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,700 underlying shares of FLNG. Below is a chart showing FLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

