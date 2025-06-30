Notable Monday Option Activity: BUR, GMS, STNG

GMS Inc (Symbol: GMS) options are showing a volume of 9,958 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 995,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.1% of GMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 921,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 4,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,800 underlying shares of GMS. Below is a chart showing GMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 10,469 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 98.8% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
