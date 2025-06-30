Markets
BUR

Notable Monday Option Activity: BUR, GMS, STNG

June 30, 2025 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Burford Capital Limited Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BUR), where a total of 24,097 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 117.9% of BUR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 10,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BUR. Below is a chart showing BUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

GMS Inc (Symbol: GMS) options are showing a volume of 9,958 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 995,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.1% of GMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 921,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 4,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,800 underlying shares of GMS. Below is a chart showing GMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 10,469 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 98.8% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BUR options, GMS options, or STNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of APLU
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TTFS
 ATTU shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of APLU-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TTFS-> ATTU shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BUR
GMS
STNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.