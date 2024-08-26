Notable Monday Option Activity: BTU, DIS, CVS

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 54,157 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 2,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,600 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:
And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 36,249 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 12,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BTU options, DIS options, or CVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ETFs Holding PLCE
DXD market cap history
Funds Holding GTS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.