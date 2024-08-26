News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: BTU, DIS, CVS

August 26, 2024

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU), where a total of 11,291 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.8% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring August 30, 2024, with 1,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,900 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 54,157 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 2,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,600 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:

And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 36,249 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 12,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

