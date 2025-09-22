Notable Monday Option Activity: BROS, DPZ, GOGO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dutch Bros Inc (Symbol: BROS), where a total of 16,764 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of BROS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025 , with 1,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,000 underlying shares of BROS. Below is a chart showing BROS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 2,781 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 278,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 626,945 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,500 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO) options are showing a volume of 8,573 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 857,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,000 underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

