Notable Monday Option Activity: BOOT, RUM, LULU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT), where a total volume of 5,715 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 571,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.3% of BOOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 711,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 3,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,000 underlying shares of BOOT. Below is a chart showing BOOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Rumble Inc (Symbol: RUM) saw options trading volume of 27,760 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 79.1% of RUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 615,700 underlying shares of RUM. Below is a chart showing RUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 27,668 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 78.4% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring May 29, 2026, with 1,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,300 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BOOT options, RUM options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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