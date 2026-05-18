Notable Monday Option Activity: BOOT, RUM, LULU

Rumble Inc (Symbol: RUM) saw options trading volume of 27,760 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 79.1% of RUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 615,700 underlying shares of RUM. Below is a chart showing RUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 27,668 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 78.4% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring May 29, 2026, with 1,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,300 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BOOT options, RUM options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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