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Notable Monday Option Activity: BOOT, RUM, LULU

May 18, 2026 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT), where a total volume of 5,715 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 571,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.3% of BOOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 711,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,000 underlying shares of BOOT. Below is a chart showing BOOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Rumble Inc (Symbol: RUM) saw options trading volume of 27,760 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 79.1% of RUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 615,700 underlying shares of RUM. Below is a chart showing RUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 27,668 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 78.4% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring May 29, 2026, with 1,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,300 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BOOT options, RUM options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Louis Bacon
 Institutional Holders of LTSH
 Short Interest History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Louis Bacon-> Institutional Holders of LTSH-> Short Interest History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BOOT
RUM
LULU

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