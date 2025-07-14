Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: BLK, PCRX, PBI

July 14, 2025 — 03:29 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total of 4,096 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 409,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.7% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 579,695 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1100 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,000 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

Pacira BioSciences Inc (Symbol: PCRX) options are showing a volume of 3,557 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 355,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.6% of PCRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 525,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,300 underlying shares of PCRX. Below is a chart showing PCRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pitney Bowes Inc (Symbol: PBI) saw options trading volume of 16,279 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 66.7% of PBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 8,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 851,400 underlying shares of PBI. Below is a chart showing PBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BLK options, PCRX options, or PBI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
