Notable Monday Option Activity: BLK, PCRX, PBI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total of 4,096 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 409,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.7% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 579,695 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1100 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,000 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

Pacira BioSciences Inc (Symbol: PCRX) options are showing a volume of 3,557 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 355,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.6% of PCRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 525,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,300 underlying shares of PCRX. Below is a chart showing PCRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pitney Bowes Inc (Symbol: PBI) saw options trading volume of 16,279 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 66.7% of PBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 8,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 851,400 underlying shares of PBI. Below is a chart showing PBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BLK options, PCRX options, or PBI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

