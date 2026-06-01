Notable Monday Option Activity: BLFS, NET, AMC

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 69,706 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 137.9% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 7,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 703,700 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 356,582 contracts, representing approximately 35.7 million underlying shares or approximately 133.1% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 120,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BLFS options, NET options, or AMC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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