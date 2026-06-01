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BLFS

Notable Monday Option Activity: BLFS, NET, AMC

June 01, 2026 — 03:49 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Biolife Solutions Inc (Symbol: BLFS), where a total volume of 8,849 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 884,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 143.7% of BLFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 615,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 8,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 880,300 underlying shares of BLFS. Below is a chart showing BLFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 69,706 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 137.9% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 7,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 703,700 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 356,582 contracts, representing approximately 35.7 million underlying shares or approximately 133.1% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 120,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BLFS options, NET options, or AMC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further BLFS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

BLFS
NET
AMC

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