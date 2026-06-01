Notable Monday Option Activity: BLFS, NET, AMC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Biolife Solutions Inc (Symbol: BLFS), where a total volume of 8,849 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 884,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 143.7% of BLFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 615,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 8,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 880,300 underlying shares of BLFS. Below is a chart showing BLFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 69,706 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 137.9% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 7,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 703,700 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 356,582 contracts, representing approximately 35.7 million underlying shares or approximately 133.1% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 120,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BLFS options, NET options, or AMC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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