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Notable Monday Option Activity: BL, GME, VKTX

May 18, 2026 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL), where a total volume of 14,600 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 126.5% of BL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 13,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BL. Below is a chart showing BL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 116,866 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.7% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 6,965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 696,500 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) options are showing a volume of 21,367 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.1% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 16, 2026, with 3,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,400 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BL options, GME options, or VKTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Leon Cooperman Stock Picks
 BROS YTD Return
 Railroads Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Leon Cooperman Stock Picks-> BROS YTD Return-> Railroads Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BL
GME
VKTX

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