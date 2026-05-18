Notable Monday Option Activity: BL, GME, VKTX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL), where a total volume of 14,600 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 126.5% of BL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026 , with 13,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BL. Below is a chart showing BL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 116,866 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.7% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 6,965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 696,500 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) options are showing a volume of 21,367 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.1% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 16, 2026, with 3,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,400 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BL options, GME options, or VKTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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