BEN

Notable Monday Option Activity: BEN, RARE, DBRG

December 29, 2025

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN), where a total of 40,681 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 114% of BEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 20,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of BEN. Below is a chart showing BEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: RARE) saw options trading volume of 11,756 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 79.7% of RARE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,000 underlying shares of RARE. Below is a chart showing RARE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG) options are showing a volume of 43,794 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.6% of DBRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 11,473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DBRG. Below is a chart showing DBRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

