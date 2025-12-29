Notable Monday Option Activity: BEN, RARE, DBRG

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: RARE) saw options trading volume of 11,756 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 79.7% of RARE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,000 underlying shares of RARE. Below is a chart showing RARE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG) options are showing a volume of 43,794 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.6% of DBRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 11,473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DBRG. Below is a chart showing DBRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
