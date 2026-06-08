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BE

Notable Monday Option Activity: BE, MU, CNS

June 08, 2026 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE), where a total of 108,329 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 106.3% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 23,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 517,598 contracts, representing approximately 51.8 million underlying shares or approximately 91.7% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 22,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Cohen & Steers Inc (Symbol: CNS) options are showing a volume of 2,061 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 206,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.2% of CNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 244,695 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,000 underlying shares of CNS. Below is a chart showing CNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BE options, MU options, or CNS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further BE Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
BE shares outstanding history-> Institutional Holders of BE-> Earnings Surprises-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BE
MU
CNS

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