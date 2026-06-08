Notable Monday Option Activity: BE, MU, CNS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE), where a total of 108,329 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 106.3% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 23,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 517,598 contracts, representing approximately 51.8 million underlying shares or approximately 91.7% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 22,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cohen & Steers Inc (Symbol: CNS) options are showing a volume of 2,061 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 206,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.2% of CNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 244,695 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,000 underlying shares of CNS. Below is a chart showing CNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BE options, MU options, or CNS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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