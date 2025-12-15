Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: BBY, JNJ, AMC

December 15, 2025 — 03:26 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total of 19,800 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,400 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 42,645 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 18,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 75,213 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BBY options, JNJ options, or AMC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
