Notable Monday Option Activity: BBY, JNJ, AMC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total of 19,800 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 2,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,400 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 42,645 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 18,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 75,213 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BBY options, JNJ options, or AMC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.