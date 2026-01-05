Notable Monday Option Activity: BBW, NU, IVZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (Symbol: BBW), where a total of 10,025 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 202.8% of BBW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 494,295 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 4,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,100 underlying shares of BBW. Below is a chart showing BBW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Nu Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NU) options are showing a volume of 495,669 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 49.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 146.9% of NU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 54,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of NU. Below is a chart showing NU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ) saw options trading volume of 63,393 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 125.1% of IVZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 31,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of IVZ. Below is a chart showing IVZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BBW options, NU options, or IVZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

