Notable Monday Option Activity: BBBY, WM, BMY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Symbol: BBBY), where a total of 11,511 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.2% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 5,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 572,000 underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM) options are showing a volume of 5,997 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 599,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of WM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,200 underlying shares of WM. Below is a chart showing WM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) options are showing a volume of 76,404 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 7,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 722,600 underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BBBY options, WM options, or BMY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

