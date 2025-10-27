Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: BBBY, WM, BMY

October 27, 2025 — 03:38 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Symbol: BBBY), where a total of 11,511 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.2% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 572,000 underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM) options are showing a volume of 5,997 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 599,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of WM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,200 underlying shares of WM. Below is a chart showing WM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) options are showing a volume of 76,404 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 7,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 722,600 underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BBBY options, WM options, or BMY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
