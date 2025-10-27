Notable Monday Option Activity: BBBY, WM, BMY

Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM) options are showing a volume of 5,997 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 599,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of WM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,200 underlying shares of WM. Below is a chart showing WM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) options are showing a volume of 76,404 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 7,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 722,600 underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
