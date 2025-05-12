Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: BANC, GEV, ALK

May 12, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Banc Of California Inc (Symbol: BANC), where a total of 17,122 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.7% of BANC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 8,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 815,600 underlying shares of BANC. Below is a chart showing BANC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) saw options trading volume of 18,660 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 60.2% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,900 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) saw options trading volume of 22,626 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 59.4% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 14,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

