Notable Monday Option Activity: BANC, GEV, ALK

GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) saw options trading volume of 18,660 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 60.2% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,900 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) saw options trading volume of 22,626 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 59.4% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 14,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BANC options, GEV options, or ALK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
