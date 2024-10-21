Notable Monday Option Activity: BA, META, ENPH

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 150,754 contracts, representing approximately 15.1 million underlying shares or approximately 138.5% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $565 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 11,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $565 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 27,925 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 107.1% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $99 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024, with 2,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,500 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $99 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BA options, META options, or ENPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
