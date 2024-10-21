News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: BA, META, ENPH

October 21, 2024 — 01:24 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total volume of 153,772 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 174.3% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 8,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 869,700 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 150,754 contracts, representing approximately 15.1 million underlying shares or approximately 138.5% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $565 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 11,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $565 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 27,925 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 107.1% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $99 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024, with 2,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,500 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $99 strike highlighted in orange:

