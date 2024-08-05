Notable Monday Option Activity: AXSM, BSX, YOU

Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) saw options trading volume of 36,782 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of BSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 20,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of BSX. Below is a chart showing BSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU) options are showing a volume of 5,814 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 581,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of YOU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21.68 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,100 underlying shares of YOU. Below is a chart showing YOU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.68 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AXSM options, BSX options, or YOU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Nelson Peltz Stock Picks
BN Stock Predictions
SWKS Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.