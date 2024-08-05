News & Insights

Markets
AXSM

Notable Monday Option Activity: AXSM, BSX, YOU

August 05, 2024 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM), where a total volume of 3,264 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 326,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.7% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 618,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,900 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) saw options trading volume of 36,782 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of BSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 20,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of BSX. Below is a chart showing BSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU) options are showing a volume of 5,814 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 581,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of YOU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21.68 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,100 underlying shares of YOU. Below is a chart showing YOU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.68 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AXSM options, BSX options, or YOU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Nelson Peltz Stock Picks
 BN Stock Predictions
 SWKS Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AXSM
BSX
YOU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.