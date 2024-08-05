Notable Monday Option Activity: AXSM, BSX, YOU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM), where a total volume of 3,264 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 326,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.7% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 618,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 2,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,900 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) saw options trading volume of 36,782 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of BSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 20,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of BSX. Below is a chart showing BSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU) options are showing a volume of 5,814 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 581,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of YOU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21.68 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,100 underlying shares of YOU. Below is a chart showing YOU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.68 strike highlighted in orange:

