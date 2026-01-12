Notable Monday Option Activity: AXP, MSTR, FISV

Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 318,318 contracts, representing approximately 31.8 million underlying shares or approximately 165.9% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 15,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV) options are showing a volume of 160,782 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 151.1% of FISV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 89,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares of FISV. Below is a chart showing FISV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AXP options, MSTR options, or FISV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
