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AVXL

Notable Monday Option Activity: AVXL, OUT, ASIX

May 11, 2026 — 03:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Anavex Life Sciences Corp (Symbol: AVXL), where a total volume of 6,703 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 670,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.3% of AVXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 889,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 477,100 underlying shares of AVXL. Below is a chart showing AVXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

OUTFRONT Media Inc (Symbol: OUT) saw options trading volume of 9,035 contracts, representing approximately 903,500 underlying shares or approximately 74.8% of OUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of OUT. Below is a chart showing OUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And AdvanSix Inc (Symbol: ASIX) saw options trading volume of 2,524 contracts, representing approximately 252,400 underlying shares or approximately 73.5% of ASIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 343,490 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,600 underlying shares of ASIX. Below is a chart showing ASIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AVXL options, OUT options, or ASIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Water Utilities Dividend Stocks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TWNT
 Daniel Loeb Stock Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Water Utilities Dividend Stocks-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TWNT-> Daniel Loeb Stock Picks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AVXL
OUT
ASIX

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