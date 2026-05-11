Notable Monday Option Activity: AVXL, OUT, ASIX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Anavex Life Sciences Corp (Symbol: AVXL), where a total volume of 6,703 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 670,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.3% of AVXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 889,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 4,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 477,100 underlying shares of AVXL. Below is a chart showing AVXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

OUTFRONT Media Inc (Symbol: OUT) saw options trading volume of 9,035 contracts, representing approximately 903,500 underlying shares or approximately 74.8% of OUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of OUT. Below is a chart showing OUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And AdvanSix Inc (Symbol: ASIX) saw options trading volume of 2,524 contracts, representing approximately 252,400 underlying shares or approximately 73.5% of ASIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 343,490 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,600 underlying shares of ASIX. Below is a chart showing ASIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVXL options, OUT options, or ASIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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