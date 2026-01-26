Notable Monday Option Activity: AU, TEM, BAH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AngloGold Ashanti plc (Symbol: AU), where a total of 12,474 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.8% of AU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 5,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 545,400 underlying shares of AU. Below is a chart showing AU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Tempus AI Inc (Symbol: TEM) options are showing a volume of 28,216 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of TEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 2,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,000 underlying shares of TEM. Below is a chart showing TEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH) saw options trading volume of 9,261 contracts, representing approximately 926,100 underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of BAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,900 underlying shares of BAH. Below is a chart showing BAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

