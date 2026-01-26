Markets
AU

Notable Monday Option Activity: AU, TEM, BAH

January 26, 2026 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AngloGold Ashanti plc (Symbol: AU), where a total of 12,474 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.8% of AU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 545,400 underlying shares of AU. Below is a chart showing AU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Tempus AI Inc (Symbol: TEM) options are showing a volume of 28,216 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of TEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 2,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,000 underlying shares of TEM. Below is a chart showing TEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH) saw options trading volume of 9,261 contracts, representing approximately 926,100 underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of BAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,900 underlying shares of BAH. Below is a chart showing BAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AU options, TEM options, or BAH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Barry Rosenstein Stock Picks
 FULL Historical Stock Prices
 PGAL YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Barry Rosenstein Stock Picks-> FULL Historical Stock Prices-> PGAL YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AU
TEM
BAH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.