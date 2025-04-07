Markets
ASTS

Notable Monday Option Activity: ASTS, RKLB, DIS

April 07, 2025 — 03:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS), where a total volume of 48,354 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.9% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 11, 2025, with 3,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,000 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Rocket Lab USA Inc (Symbol: RKLB) saw options trading volume of 79,176 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 15,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 54,115 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,100 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ASTS options, RKLB options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Gas Utilities Dividend Stocks
 FRSX Options Chain
 Funds Holding SHAK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Gas Utilities Dividend Stocks-> FRSX Options Chain-> Funds Holding SHAK-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ASTS
RKLB
DIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.