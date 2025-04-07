Notable Monday Option Activity: ASTS, RKLB, DIS

Rocket Lab USA Inc (Symbol: RKLB) saw options trading volume of 79,176 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 15,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 54,115 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,100 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
