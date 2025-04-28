Notable Monday Option Activity: ARRY, FFIV, AMC

F5 Inc (Symbol: FFIV) saw options trading volume of 3,777 contracts, representing approximately 377,700 underlying shares or approximately 65.7% of FFIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 574,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,600 underlying shares of FFIV. Below is a chart showing FFIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 54,334 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.5% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 9,792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 979,200 underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ARRY options, FFIV options, or AMC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
