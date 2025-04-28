Notable Monday Option Activity: ARRY, FFIV, AMC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Array Technologies Inc (Symbol: ARRY), where a total of 33,940 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.8% of ARRY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 12,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ARRY. Below is a chart showing ARRY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

F5 Inc (Symbol: FFIV) saw options trading volume of 3,777 contracts, representing approximately 377,700 underlying shares or approximately 65.7% of FFIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 574,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,600 underlying shares of FFIV. Below is a chart showing FFIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 54,334 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.5% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 9,792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 979,200 underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

