Notable Monday Option Activity: AR, VFC, BKNG

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) saw options trading volume of 62,836 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 108.3% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 40,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 1,710 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 171,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.1% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 187,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6000 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 94 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,400 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6000 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AR options, VFC options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of LOCC
AVYA shares outstanding history
TFR Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.