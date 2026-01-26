Notable Monday Option Activity: AR, VFC, BKNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR), where a total of 115,748 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 200.5% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 43,934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) saw options trading volume of 62,836 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 108.3% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 40,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 1,710 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 171,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.1% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 187,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6000 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 94 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,400 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6000 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AR options, VFC options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.