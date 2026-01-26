Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: AR, VFC, BKNG

January 26, 2026 — 03:22 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR), where a total of 115,748 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 200.5% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 43,934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) saw options trading volume of 62,836 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 108.3% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 40,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 1,710 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 171,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.1% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 187,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6000 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 94 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,400 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AR options, VFC options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
