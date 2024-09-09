Notable Monday Option Activity: AR, NBR, VLO

Nabors Industries Ltd (Symbol: NBR) saw options trading volume of 1,743 contracts, representing approximately 174,300 underlying shares or approximately 74% of NBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 235,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,000 underlying shares of NBR. Below is a chart showing NBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 17,837 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 6,708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 670,800 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
