Notable Monday Option Activity: AR, NBR, VLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR), where a total volume of 22,857 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.4% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring October 11, 2024 , with 21,459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Nabors Industries Ltd (Symbol: NBR) saw options trading volume of 1,743 contracts, representing approximately 174,300 underlying shares or approximately 74% of NBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 235,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,000 underlying shares of NBR. Below is a chart showing NBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 17,837 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 6,708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 670,800 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AR options, NBR options, or VLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.