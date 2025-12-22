Notable Monday Option Activity: APPF, AMD, CRWD

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 289,872 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.2% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 23,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 19,792 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 76.3% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,700 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for APPF options, AMD options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
