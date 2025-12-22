Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: APPF, AMD, CRWD

December 22, 2025 — 03:21 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AppFolio Inc (Symbol: APPF), where a total of 1,712 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 171,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.3% of APPF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 213,230 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 848 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,800 underlying shares of APPF. Below is a chart showing APPF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 289,872 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.2% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 23,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 19,792 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 76.3% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,700 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

