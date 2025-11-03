Notable Monday Option Activity: APP, DAVE, TERN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP), where a total volume of 41,155 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.6% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025 , with 4,724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 472,400 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

Dave Inc (Symbol: DAVE) options are showing a volume of 2,719 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 271,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.6% of DAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 354,930 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,300 underlying shares of DAVE. Below is a chart showing DAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: TERN) saw options trading volume of 13,251 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 74.8% of TERN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,800 underlying shares of TERN. Below is a chart showing TERN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

