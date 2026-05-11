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Notable Monday Option Activity: ANF, VICR, AAP

May 11, 2026 — 03:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF), where a total of 8,963 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 896,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.1% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,800 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Vicor Corp (Symbol: VICR) options are showing a volume of 6,985 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 698,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.9% of VICR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 896,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,200 underlying shares of VICR. Below is a chart showing VICR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 9,741 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 974,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.4% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,100 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ANF options, VICR options, or AAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BDC Investor
 AELB Videos
 Best High Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

ANF
VICR
AAP

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