Notable Monday Option Activity: ANF, VICR, AAP

Vicor Corp (Symbol: VICR) options are showing a volume of 6,985 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 698,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.9% of VICR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 896,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,200 underlying shares of VICR. Below is a chart showing VICR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 9,741 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 974,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.4% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,100 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ANF options, VICR options, or AAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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