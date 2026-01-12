Notable Monday Option Activity: ANF, EOSE, TNET

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF), where a total volume of 25,888 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 140.5% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 2,423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,300 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

EOS Energy Enterprises Inc (Symbol: EOSE) saw options trading volume of 181,007 contracts, representing approximately 18.1 million underlying shares or approximately 125.3% of EOSE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 13,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of EOSE. Below is a chart showing EOSE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Trinet Group Inc. (Symbol: TNET) options are showing a volume of 4,677 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 467,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.1% of TNET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 399,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 466,700 underlying shares of TNET. Below is a chart showing TNET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

