Notable Monday Option Activity: ANAB, AIR, FTI

AAR Corp (Symbol: AIR) saw options trading volume of 3,897 contracts, representing approximately 389,700 underlying shares or approximately 146% of AIR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 266,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,900 underlying shares of AIR. Below is a chart showing AIR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) options are showing a volume of 50,496 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.4% of FTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 24,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of FTI. Below is a chart showing FTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
