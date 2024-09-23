News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: ANAB, AIR, FTI

September 23, 2024 — 03:48 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AnaptysBio Inc (Symbol: ANAB), where a total volume of 4,121 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 412,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 152.1% of ANAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 270,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,700 underlying shares of ANAB. Below is a chart showing ANAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

AAR Corp (Symbol: AIR) saw options trading volume of 3,897 contracts, representing approximately 389,700 underlying shares or approximately 146% of AIR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 266,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,900 underlying shares of AIR. Below is a chart showing AIR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) options are showing a volume of 50,496 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.4% of FTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 24,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of FTI. Below is a chart showing FTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

