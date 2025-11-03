Markets
AMZN

Notable Monday Option Activity: AMZN, TSLA, COIN

November 03, 2025 — 01:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 865,653 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 86.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 162.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 58,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 1.2 million contracts, representing approximately 121.0 million underlying shares or approximately 145.5% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 83.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 59,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 93,528 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.3% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,800 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, TSLA options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Earnings History
 Institutional Holders of SHIM
 RLI Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Earnings History-> Institutional Holders of SHIM-> RLI Split History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
TSLA
COIN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.