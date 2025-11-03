Notable Monday Option Activity: AMZN, TSLA, COIN

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 1.2 million contracts, representing approximately 121.0 million underlying shares or approximately 145.5% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 83.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 59,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:
And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 93,528 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.3% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,800 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, TSLA options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
