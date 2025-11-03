Notable Monday Option Activity: AMZN, TSLA, COIN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 865,653 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 86.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 162.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025 , with 58,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 1.2 million contracts, representing approximately 121.0 million underlying shares or approximately 145.5% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 83.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 59,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 93,528 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.3% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,800 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

