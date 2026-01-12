Notable Monday Option Activity: AMPX, CI, V

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amprius Technologies Inc (Symbol: AMPX), where a total of 29,318 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.2% of AMPX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 15,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMPX. Below is a chart showing AMPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) saw options trading volume of 7,668 contracts, representing approximately 766,800 underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,200 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 30,071 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMPX options, CI options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

