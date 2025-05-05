Notable Monday Option Activity: AMPL, PCT, DLTR

PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) saw options trading volume of 15,449 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 30,948 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $88 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 7,971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 797,100 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:
