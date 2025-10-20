Notable Monday Option Activity: AMGN, ISRG, EXEL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total volume of 12,526 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.7% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025 , with 3,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,900 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 11,763 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,500 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exelixis Inc (Symbol: EXEL) options are showing a volume of 11,370 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of EXEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,700 underlying shares of EXEL. Below is a chart showing EXEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

