Markets
AMGN

Notable Monday Option Activity: AMGN, ISRG, EXEL

October 20, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total volume of 12,526 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.7% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 3,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,900 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 11,763 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,500 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Exelixis Inc (Symbol: EXEL) options are showing a volume of 11,370 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of EXEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,700 underlying shares of EXEL. Below is a chart showing EXEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMGN options, ISRG options, or EXEL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding DI
 Institutional Holders of FSM
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ASTE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding DI-> Institutional Holders of FSM-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ASTE-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMGN
ISRG
EXEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.