Notable Monday Option Activity: AMGN, ISRG, EXEL

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 11,763 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,500 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
And Exelixis Inc (Symbol: EXEL) options are showing a volume of 11,370 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of EXEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,700 underlying shares of EXEL. Below is a chart showing EXEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMGN options, ISRG options, or EXEL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding DI
Institutional Holders of FSM
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ASTE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.